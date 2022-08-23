Hisense’s brilliant 55-inch U8H Series TV just received its first discount

If you’re in the market for an excellent 4K TV — whether to game or enjoy fantasy epics like HBO’s House of the Dragon and the upcoming Lord of the Rings TV show — Best Buy is currently selling Hisense’s new U8H Series TV in the 55-inch configuration for just $699.99 ($450 off). This is the best price we’ve seen on one of the more premium offerings in Hisense’s 2022 “ULED” TV lineup, which sits just underneath the brighter U9H Series.

In terms of features, the Mini LED TV sports a speedy 120Hz refresh rate and built-in support for both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can issue voice commands whether you’re embedded in Amazon or Google’s ecosystem. It also includes support for Dolby Vision and HDR10 Plus, along with gamer-friendly features like variable refresh rate (VRR) support and AMD FreeSync Premium. It even makes use of the Google TV platform, which pulls together content recommendations from all of your favorite streaming services.

Attention fitness fans on the hunt for a pair of earbuds that can withstand sweaty workouts and tune out noisy gym goers: you can currently buy Jabra’s new Elite 4 Active at Amazon, Best Buy, and Jabra for $89.99 — a $30 discount and a new record low for the blue shade.

In comparison to Jabra’s older Elite 3, which remain our favorite earbuds you can buy for under $100, the 4 Active offer better IP57 water resistance, active noise cancellation, and even support for multipoint pairing. We haven’t tested them yet, but given Jabra’s penchant for producing great true wireless earbuds, they likely hold up just as well.

Whether you’re heading back to college or high school, an instant camera is a fun little gadget to bring along to social events. Kodak’s Mini 3 Retro is particularly enjoyable, given the instant camera pairs with a companion app you can use to conceal blemishes and add frames, stickers, filters, and more. Plus, it’s a hybrid camera, which means you can also use it to instantly print photos taken with your smartphone.

Although it’s our favorite instant camera for parties, it’s not our top pick, mainly because the resulting photo quality is not as great as Fujifilm’s Mini 11. Nevertheless, the photo quality is still acceptable, especially when you’re using the camera as a printer for smartphone shots — a capability Fujifilm’s Mini 11 lacks. If all that sounds good to you, you can buy the Kodak Mini 3 Retro on Amazon right now using the on-page coupon for $89.99 ($70 off), which is one of the Retro’s best prices to date.

Here’s your first opportunity to save on Anker’s relatively new PowerCore 24K GaN charger (model name 737). It normally costs $149.99, but Anker has a 20 percent off coupon that you can clip on Amazon’s product page that brings the price down to around $119.99 before tax. Considering that this portable power brick has a 24,000mAh capacity and that it can charge (and be charged) at up to 140W via its PD 3.1 spec really sets it apart from the competition.

While we haven’t reviewed this model, my colleague Umar Shakir shared more of the specs and what makes it interesting in his write-up here.

Apple’s latest Force Touch-equipped Magic Trackpack typically goes for $129, but you can buy it right now in silver from Woot with a 90-day warranty for $84.99, which matches the trackpad’s lowest price to date.

The Besign LS10 Laptop Stand, one of our picks for best gifts for under $25, is on sale for $21.31 instead of $27.99 at Amazon. While not a rare deal, it’s the lowest we’ve seen it go for and a good investment if you’re heading back to college. With a laptop stand, you’re less likely to hurt your neck or ruin your posture, given you can easily adjust it to your height.

Right now, you can get a discounted Xbox Wireless Controller when you buy an Xbox Series X from Antonline (via eBay) for $539.99. Microsoft’s next-gen console typically retails for $499.99, while the official Xbox Wireless Controller can sell for as low as $49.99, meaning the current price amounts to about a $10 discount. Read our review.