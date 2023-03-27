Hisense’s bright yet affordable U8H Mini LED TV is $100 off

The Hisense U8H Mini LED TV is a great value if you can’t justify breaking your budget on an OLED, and right now, it’s an even better value at $899.99 ($100 off) at Best Buy and Amazon. Like an OLED, the U8H’s Mini LED panel produces some excellent color contrast and detail, but unlike the pricier displays, a Mini LED better handles brightly lit rooms while running a lower risk of burn-in.

On any given day, I’d say the Hisense U8H is an exceptional midtier option that punches well above its weight class, but today’s price makes it an even easier recommendation — especially if you play lots of console games. The Hisense supports HDMI 2.1 on two of its four ports, reaching up to 4K resolution at 120Hz, and it runs Google’s TV software for a better built-in streaming experience than most.

Boy! God of War Ragnarök on PS5 may not be included in Target’s deal, but the PS4 version is, and it’s upgradeable for $10. Image: Santa Monica Studio

Okay, a subscription to Microsoft 365 isn’t quite as exciting as video games, but we’ve got a great deal for it all the same. Amazon is offering a one-year prepaid subscription to Microsoft 365 Family for $99.99 and including a $50 Amazon gift card. That’s the usual price for the Family plan for up to six people to have access to Office apps like Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, and 6TB of cloud storage, though you get a $50 Amazon gift card to use later to treat yourself to something nice. You deserve it, after all, since you’re providing the fam with the dull productivity apps they probably have no choice but to use thanks to work or school.

The Microsoft 365 Family membership works on both Windows and Mac, but keep in mind that it will be set to auto-renew at the usual $99.99 per year or $9.99 per month when the prepaid year is up.

It’s great to see quality SSDs continue falling to new low prices, as the Samsung 1TB 980 Pro SSD is now selling for $75 ($35 off) at Amazon. This version does not come with the heatsink that’s required to use it with the PlayStation 5, but you can get a third-party cooler for just $10.99 and still come out on top with a sweet deal. In addition to expanding the storage of your PS5, the 980 Pro makes a speedy boot drive for a Windows gaming PC thanks to its 7,000MB/s read speeds and 5,000MB/s write speeds.

The newer Samsung 1TB 990 Pro is also on sale, selling for $119.99 ($50 off) at Amazon, but that even faster drive may be a bit of overkill for a PS5 or midrange PC build.