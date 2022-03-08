Hisense’s 65-inch U7G 4K TV is more affordable than ever today

If you missed out on taking advantage of Super Bowl TV sales last month, fret not because March Madness is giving you a second chance to save big. Deal hunters on the market for a 4K TV may want to check out today’s deal on Hisense’s 65-inch U7G TV, which is currently on sale at Amazon and Best Buy for $799.99, its best price to date. A good deal for gamers who have an Xbox Series X, PS5, or a high-end gaming PC, the 4K TV offers HDMI 2.1 ports, along with a fast 120Hz refresh rate and support for auto-low latency mode that brings a smoother gaming experience.

It also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10 Plus, and Google Assistant. With this TV, you don’t need extra streaming hardware, as it brings instant access to YouTube, Disney Plus, and all the other major streaming apps.

As an added bonus, Amazon is throwing in a $100 digital gift card to one of several retailers, including Papa John’s, Instacart, Uber Eats, Domino’s, Grubhub, and DoorDash. Best Buy, meanwhile, is offering six months free of Peacock Premium with each purchase, so long as you’re a new subscriber.

Hisense U7G TV (65-inch) The latest 4K TV from Hisense supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 Plus. It also supports Google Play, giving you access to a wide selection of streaming apps.

Photo by Phil Esposito

If you’re looking for a way to make your iPad function more like a traditional laptop, the Logitech Combo Touch for the 2021 iPad Pro is on sale for a new all-time low. Regularly $189.99, the keyboard case is currently $159.99 at Amazon, B&H Photo, Best Buy, and Logitech, rendering it an affordable alternative to Apple’s official Magic Keyboard.

The keyboard case is compatible with both the first, second, and third-gen 11-inch iPad Pro and acts as a detachable, backlit keyboard with a trackpad. It also touts an adjustable kickstand and uses Apple’s Smart Connector for power and pairing, so you don’t need to worry about lugging around batteries to charge the keyboard, as the power comes directly from your iPad Pro.

Logitech Combo Touch (11-inch iPad Pro) Logitech’s Combo Touch represents a solid choice for first, second, and third-gen 11-inch iPad Pro users looking for an alternative to Apple’s pricey keyboard cases.

Logitech’s Combo Touch keyboard cases for other iPad models are also available at their lowest prices to date. Regularly $229.99, the Combo Touch for the newest 12-9-inch iPad Pro is on sale at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and B&H Photo for $183.99. The keyboard case for the fourth-gen iPad Air is also discounted at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and B&H Photo to $159.99 ($30 off), matching its best price to date.

While we haven’t tested this particular model, we did review its predecessor from 2020. We gave it an 8/10 and praised the trackpad, which was smaller than the current trackpad on the most recent models. We didn’t like how thick its keyboard case was, though; the keyboard on the new Combo Touch is thinner than those found on the previous generation.

Logitech Combo Touch (2020 iPad Air) Logitech’s Combo Touch represents a solid choice for fourth-gen iPad Air users looking for an alternative to Apple’s pricey keyboard cases.

Shifting away from keyboard cases to smartwatches, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 is a great wearable for those deeply embedded in the Samsung ecosystem. Typically costing $329.99, you can buy the 44mm, LTE-equipped model in various colors at Amazon right now for $289.99. We’ve seen better deals, but this isn’t a bad price if you need to buy right now.

The excellent watch — which runs on Google’s newest Wear OS 3 platform and only works with Android devices — comes with improved third-party app support as well as a responsive interface. The watch also offers several kinds of sensors that allow it to support 95 different kinds of workout tracking, as well as new features like body composition analysis. You can even use it to track your sleeping habits, make calls, and send text messages. Read our review.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm, LTE) The Galaxy Watch 4 features a snappy interface and more third-party support by way of Google’s Wear OS 3. But keep in mind that it’s paired best with a Samsung-made phone.

Anker’s new AnkerWork B600 — which functions as a speaker, light, and webcam — is on sale for the first time since the company announced it in January at CES. Typically, it costs $219.99, but you can buy it now for $186.99 from Amazon, Newegg, and Anker’s eBay storefront.

While we haven’t had an opportunity to review it yet, the toolkit offers a host of features aimed at videoconferencing, including the ability to capture 2K resolution at 30 frames per second and support for an AI-powered zoom feature. Unlike most other webcams, the Video Bar offers speakers and a key light designed to improve the lighting so your face should look clearer and more professional on video calls.

The webcam also comes with a feature called MagicSight, which automatically adjusts the lighting, as well as a front-facing touch slider for making manual adjustments to the lighting. There’s even a built-in microphone array that will supposedly make loud environments sound quieter while on calls with the help of an AI algorithm.

