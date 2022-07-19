Hisense’s 55-inch, HDR-ready U6G is a bargain at $378

The Hisense U6G includes Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10 Plus. | Image: Hisense

Prime Day 2022 may be done and dusted, but there are still plenty of deals worth checking out. For instance, Walmart has discounted the 55-inch configuration of the Hisense U6G ULED TV to $378, the lowest price we’ve seen for this model that usually costs $449.99. While it may lack the higher refresh rates found in pricier models, the low-cost U6G has a few impressive features, like Dolby Vision and HDR10 Plus, for a more cinematic, contrast-rich viewing experience. This model also has Google Assistant built in, allowing you to control playback with your voice instead of having to frantically search for the remote for the hundredth time.

For something that won’t cost as much, the second-generation Lenovo Smart Clock is currently…

Continue reading…