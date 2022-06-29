High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3’s trailer is here

The first full trailer for the upcoming season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series fully indulges the fun of summer camp — with a splash of the summer-themed High School Musical 2 in the background.

In the newest season of the meta-leaning Disney Plus series, High School Musical star Corbin Bleu announces to the kids that their summer camp will be putting on Frozen. Which isn’t super out of pocket, considering the East High Wild Cats put on Beauty and the Beast last season. But this season will also draw songs from High School Musical 2 and Camp Rock — another successful DCOM movie series of the mid-2000s, which was, of course, set at a prestigious music camp.

In addition to series regulars Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, and Grammy Award-winning Olivia Rodrigo, a few new actors join the cast, including Disney Channel alumni like Meg Donnelly of the Zombies movies and Hannah Montana’s Jason Earles. But that’s not all — Jojo Siwa and Jesse Tyler Ferguson will also guest star.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series returns to Disney Plus on July 27, with new episodes dropping weekly.