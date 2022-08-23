Hideo Kojima’s new Spotify podcast launches in September

Have you ever wanted to know how in the hell a man like Hideo Kojima comes up with some of the outlandish stuff you see in his games? Well, you’re about to, as he’s coming soon to earholes near you.

During Opening Night Live, otherwise known as Geoff Keighley’s European Adventure, the maestro of video game marketing announced that his friend, Hideo Kojima, would be making an appearance. And whenever Kojima deigns to show his face, the gaming world pauses with bated breath, waiting to see what bonkers-ass game that man has cooked up now. But unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on where in the Kojima fandom you fall), his newest announcement isn’t a new game or even a port of an old game but a podcast.

Brain Structure, Kojima’s new podcast, launches exclusively on Spotify on September 8th.

“In this podcast, we take a deep dive into his brain and shed light on his creative process,” reads the description on Spotify.

“I look forward to having a good time getting and sharing creative inspiration with listeners from all over the world,” Kojima said in the announcement on Spotify’s blog.

Kojima also mentioned that the audio will be in Japanese and English and that bestie Geoff Keighley will also make an appearance.

Back in 2019, the last time Opening Night Live was held in person, Kojima showed up to show off new information about the then-forthcoming Death Stranding. His reappearance at the 2022 show teased that we might get a first glimpse at his next in-development game. But no — it’s a podcast, which isn’t bad, but good loving baby Jesus even the name, “Brain Structure,” oozes Kojima’s esoteric weirdness. And, as an exploration into Kojima’s mind, it’s bound to get even weirder. God love the man, truly. He sure does know how to make a moment.

You can listen to the prologue now on Spotify, with new episodes launching weekly starting September 8th.