Hertz and BP plan to build a nation-wide EV charging network in the US

After recently signing deals to purchase electric vehicles from and , Hertz is turning its attention to the infrastructure needed to support those cars. On Tuesday, the company the signing of a memorandum of understanding with energy giant BP (formerly British Petroleum) to build a national charging network across the United States. At this stage, there aren’t a lot of details on the buildout Hertz and BP are considering, but the agreement calls for the oil company’s to manage the potential network.

Hertz currently has EVs available at 500 locations across 38 states. The company says the partnership will allow it to significantly expand its national charging footprint. That’s something Hertz will need to do if it plans to meet its goal of converting at least a quarter of its fleet to electric vehicles by the end of 2024. Even if you don’t end up renting an EV from Hertz anytime soon, you could benefit from the partnership. In addition to serving its customers, the network will be open to the general public – provided, of course, Hertz and BP move forward with their plan.