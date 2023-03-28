Here’s where you can preorder Nintendo’s Zelda-inspired Switch OLED

For those eager to get their hands on the limited-edition console first, Nintendo, Best Buy, and Target are letting customers preorder one starting today. Unlike the standard Switch, the Switch OLED boasts a vibrant seven-inch OLED display, 64GB of storage, and an improved kickstand, along with a handful of other small updates. The Tears of the Kingdom Edition doesn’t offer any improvements over the standard OLED model, but it comes with gold Joy-Cons and a docking station decorated with classic Zelda iconography.

To be clear, this is not a bundle, so you won’t be saving any money on Tears of the Kingdom and will have to preorder the game separately — which you can currently do at Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop for around $69.99. However, Switch Online subscribers can save a little on the title when they buy a Nintendo Switch Game Voucher for $99.98, which they can use to purchase two full-price games on the Nintendo eShop. If you use the voucher to purchase the upcoming Zelda game and a second title from this list, such as Metroid Dread ($59.99) or Pikmin 4 ($59.99), you’ll essentially be buying each for $49.99 for a total of $99.98. Altogether, that equates to a total of $30 in savings across both games.

In addition to the console, Nintendo is releasing a Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. It won’t be available until May 12th, but you can preorder it at Best Buy and GameStop starting today for $74.99. Like the console, the Zelda-themed peripheral comes outfitted with Zelda-inspired details, including a Hylian crest, a white grip, and gold embellishments. However, it’s otherwise identical to the standard Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, which remains one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers you can buy thanks to its comfortable design and unmatched set of features.

You can also preorder a Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch OLED carrying case for $24.99 from Best Buy and GameStop. Like the controller, this won’t be available until May 12th, but you can preorder the black-and-gold accessory starting today.