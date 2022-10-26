Here’s when Android 13 might arrive on your Samsung phone or tablet

A One UI 5.0 release schedule has reportedly appeared on the Korean-language version of Samsung’s Members App. It gives us a good indication of when the stable version of the Android 13-based update could arrive for Samsung’s lineup of Galaxy phones and tablets in South Korea and, eventually, the US and Europe.

As reported by Sammobile, the One UI 5.0 update will be landing on most high-end Samsung phones and tablets by November 2022. Mid-range Galaxy devices and some older flagship models will soon follow, getting the update in either December 2022 or January 2023. It’s expected that additional eligible Samsung devices will get the update around Q1 and Q2 of 2023.