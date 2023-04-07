Here’s the official slate of upcoming Star Wars movies and TV

Star Wars is in an interesting place in 2023. Multiple movies have been delayed or canceled after the… mixed response to Rise of Skywalker (in 2019) and Solo: A Star Wars Story the year before. Since then, most new Star Wars projects have been of TV shows on Disney Plus, ranging from the high highs of Andor to the low lows of The Book of Boba Fett, with plenty of Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and others in between.

In this year’s Star Wars Celebration, Lucasfilm and Disney clarified their plans for the future of the Star Wars universe, including updating fans on upcoming projects and confirming a few release dates.

Below, you can find the full calendar of upcoming Star Wars releases — what they are, where you’ll be able to watch them, and when they come out. And while you’re in the mood for more Star Wars, you might be tempted to catch up on the whole universe. Here’s the best order to watch it all in.

Star Wars: Visions – Volume 2

Coming to Disney Plus May 4

Image: Lucasfilm Ltd./Disney Plus

The first season of Star Wars’ Emmy-nominated anime anthology dropped in September 2021, and expanded the idea of what Star Wars could be. The second season has an extremely exciting group of studios and creatives attached, and will feature nine shorts from nine studios around the world.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

Coming to Disney Plus May 4

Image: Lucasfilm Ltd.

This kid-focused animated show is about Jedi younglings (no, not those ones), with an adorable group of Padawans in the High Republic era. And Yoda! Yoda’s here, too.

Coming to Disney Plus August 2023

Image: Lucasfilm Ltd.

Dave Filoni is making this show about Ahsoka Tano, as portrayed by Rosario Dawson in The Mandalorian. Hayden Christensen will also be around as Darth Vader, which likely places this story before the events of The Mandalorian.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Coming to Disney Plus in 2023

Image: Lucasfilm Ltd./Disney

Jon Watts, the director of the latest Spider-Man trilogy, helms this show starring Jude Law and a group of kids set around the same time as The Mandalorian. Not much is known about it yet, but Watts has described it as a throwback to “’80s Amblin movies” like The Goonies, and Everything Everywhere All at Once directors Daniel Kwan and Scheinert directed an episode.

Coming to Disney Plus August 2024

Photo: Des Willie/Lucasfilm

The best Star Wars property of all time? I think so, and I’m not alone. Andor was a game-changer for Star Wars, and while details are light on the timing and scope of the second season, we know it will be 12 episodes and the end of the show’s run. Season 2 of Andor is slated to arrive in summer 2024, Lucasfilm said at Star Wars Celebration 2023.

Coming to Disney Plus in 2024

Photo: Christian Black / Lucasfilm Ltd.

Set in the later days of the High Republic, this show from Russian Doll creator Lesley Headland will be a Star Wars mystery, focusing on a former Padawan who teams up with her Jedi Master. The cast includes Squid Game’s Lee Jung-Jae, Dafne Keen (Logan, His Dark Materials), Manny Jacinto (Nine Perfect Strangers), Dean-Charles Chapman (Game of Thrones), Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix), and Chewbacca actor Joonas Suotamo as a Wookiee Jedi.

Lando

Photo: Jonathan Olley /Lucasfilm Ltd.

Disney first announced this spinoff show about Lando Calrissian in December 2020, and hasn’t said a word about it since. On the one hand, that means it’s not officially canceled — Disney’s been pretty open about cancelling Star Wars projects recently. On the other hand, there’s been no official confirmation that the show is still happening, or that Donald Glover will return to reprise his role from Solo — but at least we know he’s interested in it.

Untitled Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Star Wars Movie

This was previously “Damon Lindelof’s Star Wars movie”, but news broke in March that he was replaced by screenwriter Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, Locke, Serenity). Obaid-Chinoy (Ms. Marvel) is directing. The new Star Wars movie will be set in a new era called the New Jedi Order and will be set more than a decade after the events of Episode IX, The Rise of Skywalker.

Actor Daisy Ridley will reprise her role as Rey (uh, Rey Skywalker) in the movie as she tries to rebuild the Jedi order.

Untitled Dave Filoni Star Wars Movie

The force behind much of Star Wars’ televised content, Dave Filoni, will direct a new movie that plans to focus on the New Republic, the government body that comes into power in the wake of the Empire’s implosion. Lucasfilm says Filoni’s movie will “close out the interconnected stories told in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and other Disney Plus series.” Given how much the third season of The Mandalorian has focused on cloning technology and post-Imperial power struggles, Filoni may be looking to fill in lore gaps about the return of Emperor Palpatine and the rise of Snoke in the Star Wars sequel trilogy era.

Untitled James Mangold Star Wars Movie

Director James Mangold (Logan, Ford v Ferrari, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) will helm a Star Wars movie set in the distant past — some 25,000 years before the original trilogy Star Wars era — that goes back to the dawn of the Jedi (literally). Mangold’s take on the earliest stages of Star Wars will be “a Biblical epic, like [The] Ten Commandments, about the dawning of the Force,” the director said at Star Wars Celebration 2023.

Mangold will explore questions like “Where did the Force come from, when did we discover it, [and] when did we learn how to use it?” he said.

Untitled Taika Waititi Star Wars Movie

Not much is known about this project besides Waititi’s involvement (and co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns). At the moment, it is said to be the next theatrical Star Wars movie, and would be the first since Rise of Skywalker.

Shawn Levy’s Star Wars movie

Frequent Ryan Reynolds collaborator Shawn Levy (Free Guy, Deadpool 3) is making a Star Wars movie. Not much is known about it, other than he hopes it will have a “big heart.”