Here’s how to buy the 2022 iPad Pro with the M2 processor

The iPad Pro for 2022 will arrive soon, on Wednesday, October 26th (just two days after iPadOS 16 launches), but you can preorder one now to ensure that you’ll get one on launch day. We’re going to walk you through the configurations, their prices, and where you can get one right now.

The 11-inch iPad Pro with M2 is available for order through Apple, Best Buy, and Amazon, costing at $799 for a Wi-Fi-only tablet with 128GB of storage. It’s available in space gray or silver. Apple supports up to 2TB of built-in storage with this model, and climbing up the list of configurations will, unsurprisingly, add a hundred — or many hundreds — of dollars to your total. It’s $899 for the 256GB model, $1,099 for the 512GB model, $1,499 for the 1TB tablet, and finally, it’s a whopping $1,899 for the iPad Pro with 2TB of storage. Keep in mind that the 1TB and 2TB models double the RAM count from 8GB to 16GB.

Getting the 11-inch iPad Pro with 5G and LTE support will add $200 to your total at checkout.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the M2 processor is available to order at Apple as well Amazon and Best Buy, and the starting price for the 128GB Wi-Fi model is $1,099. Note that, in addition to housing a bigger display, it’s an Apple’s XDR display with bright, contrast-rich Mini LED technology that, in the last model, made HDR content look incredible.

The pricing for the storage configurations are as follows: $1,199 for the 256GB model, $1,399 for the 512GB tablet, $1,799 for 1TB of storage, and finally, $2,199 for a 12.9-inch iPad Pro that has 2TB of storage. Like the 11-inch model, this one goes up in price by $200 if you elect to get the model that supports 5G and LTE. Again, I’m noting here that the 1TB and 2TB models double the RAM count from 8GB to 16GB. So, you’re getting more than just a storage bump.