Here’s Horizon Forbidden West running on PlayStation 4

Horizon Forbidden West is set to be released next week, and though the game may be one of the most highly anticipated titles coming to PlayStation 5 this month, the latest installment in Guerrilla Games’ post-apocalyptic open-world series is also on its way to previous-generation consoles. (It’s also $10 cheaper.)

Several weeks after the developer first showed off footage of the game running on PlayStation 4 Pro, Guerrilla Games has released a 22-second clip of Horizon Forbidden West running on a base PlayStation 4.

The gameplay clip shows Aloy running past a shrine surrounded by dense foliage at dusk, with rushing water, belching boars, and the faint murmur of thunder heard off in the distance. By all appearances, the game looks to be performing well, although the draw distance and some of the environmental details seem a tad less crisp than in that of the PlayStation 4 Pro or PlayStation 5 footage.

With less than two weeks now from the game’s release, this clip will likely be the last we’ll see of new footage from Horizon Forbidden West until it’s out. The PlayStation 5 has been notoriously difficult for many to get their hands on, so it only makes sense that Sony and Guerrilla Games are trying to ensure would-be players that they’ll have the opportunity to enjoy the game on another platform.