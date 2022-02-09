Here’s everything Samsung announced in its Galaxy S22 Unpacked event

On Wednesday, Samsung held its first Unpacked of 2022. The event saw the company spend approximately an hour talking about updates to its Galaxy S and Tab S product lines. While it was mostly a by-the-numbers affair spoiled by pre-release leaks, Samsung still came out swinging with one of its strongest device lineups in recent memory. Here’s everything the company announced at Unpacked.

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung

After skipping a year, the Galaxy Note is back in all but name. The S22 Ultra is the successor to the Note 20 we never got in 2021. All the things that made the Note stand out are accounted for in the S22 Ultra. Not only does it come with Samsung’s S Pen, but there’s a space for the stylus built right into the phone. It’s also the company’s most capable phone to date. It features a 108-megapixel primary camera, the latest 4-nanometer chips from both Samsung and Qualcomm and up to 12GB of RAM. The phone is available to pre-order today, starting at $1,200. Samsung will ship the S22 Ultra and everything else it announced on Wednesday on February 25th.

Galaxy S22 and S22+

Samsung

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 and S22+ may not look that much different from the phones they’re about to replace, but the company has included a handful of notable upgrades in both devices. To start, they feature a new 50-megapixel main camera that has a sensor that is 23 percent larger than the one found on the S21 and S21+’s 12-megapixel shooter. Samsung has also made the phones more resilient with Corning’s new Gorilla Glass Victus+. At the same time, the company is attempting to reduce its environmental impact by making some parts of the phone from recycled fishing nets. The S22 and S22+ will start at $800 and $999 when they go on sale later this month.

Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+ and Tab S8 Ultra

Samsung

Alongside new phones, Samsung announced a fresh slate of high-end tablets. The new Tab S8 and Tab S8+ come with the fastest processors Samsung has ever included in its slate devices. For the first time, Samsung is also introducing an Ultra variant of one of its tablets. The Tab S8 Ultra features a massive 14.6-inch AMOLED display with 2,960 x 1,848 resolution and a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. Oh, it also has a notch to accommodate its dual front-facing cameras. Pre-orders for all three models open today. They start at $700, $900 and $1,100, respectively.

Everything else

Samsung

For much of Unpacked, hardware took center stage, but Samsung also had some software-related surprise up its sleeve. To start, the company announced its Galaxy phones and tablets would support the new live sharing feature in Google Duo. That’s a tool that allows you and whomever you’re chatting with to view the same notes, photos, videos and more at the same time. The only catch is that live sharing is currently only supported by Galaxy and Pixel devices, so it’s not something that will work if your friend or a family member has an iPhone or a different make of Android device. Samsung also said it would support its new devices, as well as the Galaxy S21 family, with up to four years of Android updates.

