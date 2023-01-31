Here’s a last look at new Samsung Galaxy S23 leaks before the event

We already have a pretty complete idea of how they look in leaked press shots, but new photos show what Samsung’s whole Galaxy S23 lineup will look like in the real world, a day before their official reveal.

Thanks to numerous leaks over the past few months we’ve already seen several press renders of the lineup, and there have also been a couple of photos and videos shared previously. But these new shots give a more-or-less complete look at the whole lineup. We can see the squared-off edges of the Galaxy S23 Ultra with its four cameras around back, while the S23 and S23 Plus are more rounded in design with one fewer camera each.