Here are the accessories you’ll need for your new PlayStation 5

The PlayStation 5 is becoming more available than it once was, but even with the increased frequency of restocks, Sony’s next-gen console remains difficult to find. If you were lucky enough to secure a launch unit or receive a PS5 as a holiday gift, however, picking up a few accessories can help ensure you get the most out of your new console.

From headsets and remotes to M.2 SSDs that allow you to expand your console’s storage capacity — that’s a thing now, after all — these are just a few PS5 accessories we suggest picking up from the get-go, some of which are now available at a discount.

