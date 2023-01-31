Here are 4 new Exotics coming to Destiny 2: Lightfall

Destiny 2’s latest expansion, Lightfall, is just under a month away, and that means it’s time for Bungie to show off some of the loot that players can look forward to. In the game’s latest trailer, players get their first look at some of the new weapons and armor in the expansion, as well as a few Exotics and their effects.

The trailer is mainly focused on The Strand and Exotics related to this new and mysterious power. There are both armor and weapons attached to Strand powers as well as something called tangles, which let players use “Strand to weave objects and creatures, or for other purposes tied to weapons.”

Along with these new Strand Exotics, the trailer also features the Quicksilver Storm catalyst upgrade, which allows the Exotic Auto Rifle’s grenade kills to created Strand tangles than can be thrown at enemies. Quicksilver is available for all layers that preorder Lightfall, which is set for release on Feb. 28.

Here’s a list of all the new weapons and armor that were shown off in Lightfall’s latest trailer: