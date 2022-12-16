Henry Cavill to star in live-action Warhammer project for Amazon

Noted Warhammer nerd Henry Cavill is set to do a little something more than paint elaborate figures: he’s going to feature in a new Warhammer live-action project on Amazon. Reports of the project first surfaced last night, and this morning, Cavill confirmed the news on his Instagram account.

“For 30 years I have dreamt of seeing a Warhammer universe in live action,” he wrote. “Now, after 22 years of experience in this industry, I finally feel that I have the skill set and experience to guide a Warhammer Cinematic Universe into life.” He added that “having a home like Amazon will give us the freedom to be true to the massive scope of Warhammer,” perhaps alluding to the very expensive The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series, which started streaming this year on Prime Video.

“For 30 years I have dreamt of seeing a Warhammer universe in live action.”

However, Cavill’s latest creative endeavor also appears to be very early still. He said that “our first steps are to find our filmmaker / creator / writer,” which are fairly important roles.