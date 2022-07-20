Hello Games’ No Man’s Sky Endurance update reworks freighters, fleets

No Man’s Sky’s next update, called Endurance, is out Wednesday, overhauling the way the game’s freighters and fleets work. Hello Games called it the “biggest update of the year.”

Players have been able to captain their own freighter ships since No Man’s Sky’s first update, and now it’s changing entirely. Hello Games founder Sean Murray put it this way in a news release:

Endurance brings a complete overhaul of freighters and fleets, allowing players to live and work aboard their home in the stars, together with their own crew. A new bridge brings a range of quality of life improvements, with instant access to warping and teleportation. Players can now build vast freighter bases on a scale not seen before with specially themed areas and new features for growing food and manufacturing, and new technology like the ability to scan and analyze planets from space. One of the most striking changes is to asteroids in space which are now more varied and appear in vast fields, with thousands on screen at once. There are new interstellar style black holes, nebulae, and space atmospherics to explore. Travelers can enjoy these new incredible space vistas from windows and portholes, which they can now build on their freighters. Players can also build exterior sections to their freighters for increased flexibility, or simply to admire the universe from.

Alongside these adjustments and additions, No Man’s Sky players can also access a new expedition called Polestar, which is “focused on a capital ship voyage,” and a “combat-focused” Nexus mission.

In May, Hello Games launched the Leviathan update and gave players a true gift: space whales. Now, it’s time to build out the large spaceship of your dreams — with a garden for growing food — and sail alongside the universe’s gliding whales.

No Man’s Sky is still slated for its Nintendo Switch release in October. For now, it’s playable on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.