HBO’s The Last of Us TV show is pushing the game up the sales charts

The huge success of The Last of Us’ HBO series has seemingly led to a big sales bump for the newly released remaster of the first TLOU game. According to a new report from the NPD Group, The Last of Us: Part I jumped from number 36 on its best-seller chart in December to number 11 in January, the month the series premiered.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt saw its own boost in popularity following the release of Netflix’s The Witcher series in 2019, while Cyberpunk 2077 jumped up Steam’s charts after Cyberpunk: Edgerunners came out in September. But for The Last of Us, Sony had almost definitely been preparing for a rise in interest in the series due to the show, so I’m guessing it’s not too surprising to see that the game is selling more.

The Last of Us: Part I, which has improved graphics and brings over some features from Part II, hit PS5 in September. The PC version will be available on March 28th, soon after the first season wraps. And if new TLOU players want to check out Part II ahead of the release of the show’s second season, that game has been optimized for PS5, so it should look and play great on Sony’s newest console as well.