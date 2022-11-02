HBO’s The Last of Us series officially premieres in January

The TV adaptation of PlayStation’s postapocalyptic game series The Last of Us debuts on HBO and HBO Max on January 15th. Text in HBO Max spoiled the release date earlier this week, but you can actually circle January 15th on your calendars now that the date has been officially announced. The first season will have nine episodes.

Based on the bleak and brutal trailer released in September, The Last of Us looks to be an extremely faithful adaptation, with many characters from the games appearing in the show. (The trailer also gives a brief and terrifying glimpse at a clicker.) The similarities to the games are probably in large part because Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann, the creative director of the games, is an executive producer and writer on the show. Craig Mazin, creator of HBO’s Chernobyl, is executive producing and writing as well.