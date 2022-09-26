HBO’s The Last of Us’ first trailer released, confirmed for 2023 premiere

HBO will soon have a new post-apocalyptic world as it premiered the first trailer for The Last of Us on Monday. The network announced the series’ premiere is coming in 2023.

The series is created by Craig Mazin, the creator and writer behind HBO’s Chernobyl. The series will be led by Game of Thrones breakout stars Pedro Pascal, who will play Joel, and Bella Ramsey, who will play Ellie. The series will also include Gabriel Luna (Terminator: Dark Fate) as Tommy and Anna Torv (Mindhunter) as Tess. The series is being developed and executive produced by Neil Druckmann from Naughty Dog, the studio that developed both of The Last of Us video games.

The Last of Us follows Joel and Ellie as they make their way through a post-apocalyptic United States that’s been ravaged by a mysterious disease that took over peoples’ brains and turned them into dangerous monsters. Along the way they meet all kinds of characters, some friendly, and others that are at least as dangerous as the infected they’re running from.

The Last of Us will feature 10 episodes in its first season, and there’s been no official announcement of a second season.