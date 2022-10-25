HBO’s House of the Dragon comes to Blu-ray and DVD in December

HBO’s Game of Throne’s prequel, House of the Dragon, will come to Blu-ray and DVD soon. Beginning Dec. 20, fans may purchase one of three hard-copy editions to watch the first season of the show. This release marks the first time the series will be available to watch on a platform other than HBO Max.

House of the Dragon will be available in three physical editions. First, there’s a 4K Ultra HD Limited Collectable Steelbook Edition (which includes Blu-ray) starting at $59.99. Then there’s a 4K Ultra HD Standard Edition with Blu-ray for $49.99. Finally, there’s a standard DVD edition at $44.98.

Each edition has all 10 episodes of the HBO series’ first season, along with more than an hour of bonus features, plus two more all-new featurettes. The 4K Ultra HD or Blu-ray versions will also entitle buyers to a digital copy, but only in the U.S.

House of the Dragon concluded its first season on Sunday. HBO has already greenlit a second season, but we don’t yet have an official release date for the second season. Vreator George R.R. Martin has said that the current plan is to have the entirety of the series run for four seasons, which each season comprising ten episodes.