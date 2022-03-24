HBO Max’s new shuffle play feature is limited to 45 shows

Almost a year after Netflix introduced its shuffle play button, HBO Max has also launched its own. Unlike Netflix’s version that randomly plays shows and movies from the service’s whole catalog based on your viewing history, though, HBO Max’s has a pretty limited scope. When you tap on the shuffle button, the service will pull random episodes from one of the 45 shows included in the feature. Also, it’s only available on the service’s desktop interface at the moment.

It’s unclear if HBO Max plans to expand the number of shows included in the list it can randomly play. The WarnerMedia-owned service also didn’t say whether the feature will eventually be available on its apps, though it’s hard to believe that it’ll stay a desktop exclusive. When Netflix first introduced its “play something” button, the company initially made it available on TV devices only. Six months later, though, Netflix released it for Android devices and told us testing for iOS devices would begin in the following months.

Here are the 45 shows included in HBO Max’s list, per Deadline: