HBO Max is offering a 30 percent discount on its annual plans

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

is looking to beef up its subscriber numbers with a solid discount on the annual plan. if you sign up for a year (or over 40 percent compared with a monthly plan). If you don’t mind dealing with ads, the service will cost $70 for 12 months, down from the usual $100. If you prefer not to see ads on HBO Max, you can pay $105, which is $45 off the regular price.

Buy an HBO Max annual subscription – $70 or $105

The offer is available through October 30th and it only applies to the first year of a subscription. A monthly plan costs $10 with ads and $15 without for a total of $120 or $180 per year. So, you can save quite a bit if you’re willing to commit to a one-year membership.

HBO Max is introducing the offer just days before the Game of Thrones spin-off show House of the Dragon premieres. You’ll also be able to stream the original show .

In the past, we held up HBO Max as , in large part thanks to its extensive content library. However, executives at Warner Bros. Discovery have been and canceling high-profile original movies as part of a . Meanwhile, HBO Max and Discovery+ into a single streaming service next year.