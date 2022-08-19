HBO Max has yanked 200 episodes of ‘Sesame Street’

It’s a little jarring to consider what’s happening over at a bloodbath in the context of Sesame Street, but that’s exactly what’s going on at the streaming platform right now. The platform has removed around 200 old episodes of the classic preschooler show, as reports.

All episodes from seasons 39-52 are still available, along with a selection from the first, fifth and seventh seasons. There are 456 Sesame Street episodes on HBO Max right now, but it offered around 650 episodes not too long ago. HBO landed an exclusive deal to broadcast new episodes of the show before they aired on PBS. HBO Max will be the place to catch new Sesame Street episodes through at least 2025, but good luck trying to find old episodes there.

The platform yanked the Sesame Street episodes in the same week , including 20 original series (such as animated programs). While it’s common for titles to cycle in and out of streaming services, it’s rare to see exclusives going away. That’s becoming increasingly par for the course at HBO Max.

Parent company Warner Bros. Discovery said it nixed those shows ahead of HBO Max merging with Discovery+ . “As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and Discovery+. That will include the removal of some content from both platforms,” it said.

Since the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery earlier this year, Warner Bros. Discovery has been on a brutal cost-cutting drive. It dozens of HBO and HBO Max production staffers this week. The company recently removed some other original films and shows from HBO Max — including An American Pickle, HBO show Vinyl and the 2020 remake of The Witches — reportedly to on them.

It also canceled HBO Max exclusive movies Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, which were almost completed. Reports it did so to claim tax write-downs on the projects.