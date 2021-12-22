HBO Max 2022 trailer offers a peek at Westworld and its new Game of Thrones spinoff

The WarnerMedia-owned platform HBO Max packs a lot in its two-minute 2022 preview reel, introducing a number of lower-profile Warner Bros. films making their debut on HBO Max in 2022, marking a shift back towards theatrical releases for mainstream movies. It also offers brief glimpses of all of the other originals coming to the platform next year, including season four of Westworld and the new Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon.

Throughout 2021, Warner Bros. experimented with releasing its big-budget films both in theaters and on HBO Max for a month after its release. Wonder Woman 1984, Godzilla vs. Kong, Dune, and The Matrix were just some of the noteworthy films that the platform debuted on both the big screen and the streaming service simultaneously.

Warner Bros. said it would return to theatrical releases in 2022, and it looks like it’s following through on its promise. The entertainment giant names six “Warner Bros. Streaming Exclusives” coming only to HBO Max next year in a post on its pressroom: House Party, Father of the Bride, Kimi, The Fallout, Scoob: Holiday Haunt, and Moonshot. The films won’t be shown in theaters, and will likely serve as appetizers for bigger releases. WarnerBros. previously said it would bring 10 straight-to-streaming flicks, which could potentially leave room for four more unnamed movies.

Warner Bros. films that do hit theaters in 2022, however, will be shown exclusively in cinemas for a period of at least 45 days.