HBO and Discovery’s ‘Max’ streaming service is here

The time has come: HBO Max and Discovery Plus are merging to create a combined streaming service called “Max.” During an event on Wednesday, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that the service will launch on May 23rd.

“Max is the one to watch,” CEO David Zaslav said. “It’s the one to watch because it’s the place every member of the household can go to see exactly what they want at any given time.”

Warner Bros. Discovery hinted at some of the Max Originals coming to the service, including DC’s The Penguin, a spinoff of The Big Bang Theory, and a “fresh take” on The Conjuring. Zaslav also touted the popular franchises that the company owns, like Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, Sesame Street, and Looney Tunes, and more, that will likely make become available on Max.

I guess the “Max” name makes sense in a way, as it favors neither HBO nor Discovery and aligns with Warner Bros. Discovery’s goal of making the app seem like an all-encompassing service. It will have a wide range of content, after all, meshing together Discovery Plus’ mishmash of unscripted shows such as Fixer Upper and Dr. Pimple Popper along with the array of original content from HBO Max, like Succession, The Last of Us, and Game of Thrones.

The goal is to build a streaming service that brings enough of a variety of content to beat out rivals like Netflix and Disney Plus. During an interview with CNBC in 2021, Zaslav said that the streaming service will succeed because the combined company owns the “full ecosystem” of content that will appear on the merged app.

“Netflix is a great company, Disney is a great company, but we have a portfolio of content that is very diverse and broadly appealing,” Zaslav said at the time. “We think it could be [up to] 400 million homes over the long term.”