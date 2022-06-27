Haunted Chocolatier will have some connection to Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley developer Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone revealed on Twitter that his upcoming game, Haunted Chocolatier, will have at least some connection to Stardew Valley.

The game was announced last October, but it does not yet have a release date. The early gameplay trailer revealed some sort of chocolate factory simulator, with a little ghost running a shop (the haunted part has to come in somewhere!). Despite any connections, Barone says he wants the game to “have its own identity.”

1) 1.6, yes. But it’s mostly a modding-focused update (makes modders lives easier). There will be some new content but it won’t be huge. 1.7? Who knows.

2) Yes, but I haven’t decided how deep the connection will be exactly. I want Haunted Chocolatier to have its own identity — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) June 23, 2022

In the same Tweet, Barone revealed that Stardew Valley will be getting a new patch, though it will be mostly modding-focused. Any new content in patch 1.6 will be tiny. As for future patches, nothing is set in stone yet.

Stardew Valley came out in 2016 and follows the player character who moves to a small town after inheriting a ramshackle farm. In addition to growing crops, the player can also fish, mine, fight monsters, and connect with members of the community (and also find love). Previous updates to Stardew Valley have included new crops, local multiplayer, and islands to explore.

There is no set date for the new Stardew Valley patch or Haunted Chocolatier.