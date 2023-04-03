Harry Potter reboot reportedly coming to HBO as a TV series

Only a little over a decade after the release of the last Harry Potter movie, it seems that it’s time to tell the boy wizard’s story once again. HBO is closing in on a deal to reboot J.K. Rowling’s seven-book series as a new TV show, according to a report from Lucas Shaw at Bloomberg.

According to the report, the series will adapt each of the series’ novels into a season of television. The seasons of TV would allow the series more space to dive into the Wizarding World of the books, with less need to cut things out than the original movies, which started out in 2001 with the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

This plan is part of HBO-parent company Warner Bros. Discovery’s attempt to reboot some of its biggest brands. This deal kicked off a few months ago with the announcement of James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over DC Studios and continued a few weeks ago with word of a new Lord of the Rings reboot that will bring J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic books back to the screen for the first time in 20 years.

While the Harry Potter universe remains extremely popular, including this year’s release of the extremely successful video game Hogwarts Legacy, it’s creator remains mired in controversy over her transphobic statements. While there’s no word yet on how involved Rowling would be with this new series, Bloomberg’s report says that Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and HBO CEO Casey Bloys had to convince the author to let the company produce the new series, which will air on HBO and online.