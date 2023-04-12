Harry Potter is getting a 10-year-long TV series on Max

Warner Bros. Discovery is officially working on a Harry Potter series for its new streaming service, Max. The series was recently rumored to be in development, and now we know that it’s officially on the way.

In a press release, the company says it will be a “decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for.” The show will have a new cast playing the series’ iconic characters, and Warner Bros. Discovery promises that “each season will be authentic to the original books.” The original movies will still be “available to watch globally,” even with this new show in development.