Harley Quinn’s Kite-Man gets his own HBO Max spinoff

During a SXSW panel this weekend, Harley Quinn co-creator Patrick Schumacher announced that an upcoming spinoff of the series, centered around lovable buffoon Kite Man, is in the works.

The Harley Quinn adult animated series premiered in 2019, and follows the hammer-swinging villain (Kaley Cuoco) as she tries to make her own way in the world after breaking up with Joker. Kite Man (Matt Oberg) comes into play as a dumb but kinda sweet fellow villain who keeps running into Harley and her squad, eventually dating and getting engaged to Harley’s bestie, Poison Ivy (Lake Bell). That is, till — spoilers! — Ivy left him at the altar for Harley in the season two finale.

The spinoff will find Kite Man, fresh after the heartbreak, buying Noonan’s, the bar in the show that serves as a popular supervillain hangout.

“He tries to run the bar by himself but it doesn’t turn out so easy,” explained Schumacher. “We have Harley and Ivy appear in the first episode, but after that we have with different goons and villains appearing every episode, like Lex Luthor and Bane. It will be kind of like Cheers for supervillains.”

As for the main show, the third season is set to premiere sometime this year. Dick Greyson — aka Nightwing — will make his first appearance in the show, as played by What We Do in the Shadows’ Harvey Guillén. James Gunn is also set to guest star … as himself! This version of the director is making a movie about Thomas Wayne. #Meta.

The first two seasons of Harley Quinn are available on HBO Max.