Harley Quinn wants you to get yours this Valentine’s Day

Unlike the oral sex-averse Gothamites of DC’s mainline comic books, the animated deviants over on HBO Max’s Harley Quinn series will go down in history as being some of the horniest takes on characters like Batman, Kite Man (hell yeah), and Poison Ivy. Usually, the show’s found really thoughtful ways to dig into the sex lives of its heroes and villains while revealing interesting things about them. But from the looks of Harley Quinn’s upcoming Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special, it seems like everyone’s going to be getting it on for the most comic book-y reason possible: superpowers gone haywire.

By the end of Harley Quinn’s third season, Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) had made it through their first major rough patch as a couple, come out stronger for it, and resolved to do everything in their power to make their relationship work. In the upcoming special, the pair are making good on their promises to one another as they prepare to celebrate their first Valentine’s Day together, and while Ivy wants to do something quiet just for them, Harley has every intention of doing it up big for her lady.

A new trailer for the special spells out pretty clearly what’s going to happen as Harley gives Ivy a particularly mind-blowing orgasm that somehow leads to everyone in Gotham being uncontrollably horny and ready to hook up with whomever, wherever they happen to be. What’s less clear is how Harley and Ivy might be able to convince people from Gotham — an objectively terrible place — that there’s more to life than blissed-out orgies in the street and that they should want things to return to normal.