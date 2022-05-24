Harley-Davidson’s Serial 1 announces a limited-edition electric mountain bike

Serial 1, the e-bike company spun out of Harley-Davidson nearly two years ago, unveiled another premium model designed to make you open your wallet in helpless surrender. The Bash/Mtn is the company’s first electric mountain bike, and from the look of it, it can absolutely destroy an off-road trail.

A rigid, single-speed eMTB (electric mountain bike), the Bash/Mtn is designed for serious off-roading, while also promising to require less maintenance thanks to its simplified design. But it won’t be cheap, with a suggested retail price of $3,999.

“No fussy suspension to tune, no finicky drivetrain to adjust — just two wheels, one gear, and one purpose, to provide the most direct connection between you and the trail,” the company says.

The Bash/Mtn design was based on a Serial 1 engineer’s personal build and adapted on the company’s entry-level Mosh/Cty model. This new premium model keeps many of the Mosh/Cty features, including a Gates Carbon Drive belt, Brose S Mag mid-drive motor, TRP hydraulic disc brakes, internally routed cables and wires, and integrated LED lighting.

It departs from the Mosh/Cty with the inclusion of grippy Michelin E-Wild knobby tires and a “spine-saving, shock-absorbing” SR Suntour NCX suspension seat post. The Yucca Tan paint with special Gloss Graffiti graphics also differentiate the Bash/Mtn from Serial 1’s other models. And thanks to a new deal with Google, the Serial 1 app will relay all the ride data and other metrics for users to pour over.



Serial 1’s eMTB features an integrated, removable 529Wh battery that should power the bike for 30–95 miles, depending on the ride mode. It’s a throttle-less Class 1 e-bike, meaning it tops out at 20mph. Serial 1 didn’t provide the power rating, but with 90 Newton-meters and 66 foot-pounds of torque, it’s sure to get you up a steep slope without much effort.

Much like the gorgeous, vintage-inspired S1 Mosh/Tribute, the Bash/Mtn will have a limited production run. Only 1,050 units will be produced: 525 for the United States and 525 for Europe.

Last year, the company announced a series of exclusive, one-of-a-kind e-bikes that it was auctioning off under its 1-OFF series brand name, with the Schwinn Sting-Ray-inspired Mosh/Chopper as the first offering. (The winning bid was $14,200, which… wow.) At the time, the company said that, much like in the motorcycle world, customization and personalization would play a big role in how Serial 1 thinks about the types of e-bikes it designs.