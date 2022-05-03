Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire teases electric motorcycle launch for next week

LiveWire, the all-electric motorcycle brand that originated as a division of Harley-Davidson, is teasing the launch of an all new bike next week called the Del Mar. Electrek notes that it’s set to be a middleweight motorcycle, making it a more approachable alternative to last year’s LiveWire One. As well as announcing the date, LiveWire has also released a short teaser trailer, which appears to show the rear of the upcoming bike at the 0:06 mark.

The Del Mar is expected to be a more accessible motorcycle in the company’s lineup, priced below the $21,999 LiveWire One. Motorcycle.com reports that the Del Mar will be built around LiveWire’s Arrow platform, which includes a battery pack, electronics, and motor, in a single unit that the company can then build various bikes around. The Del Mar is expected to use the S2 version of the platform, designed for middleweight motorcycles. However, Arrow is designed to be scalable, and future versions are expected to include a lightweight S3 and heavyweight S4 design.

The announcement comes as LiveWire is in the process of going public in a SPAC deal. Last December, Harley-Davidson announced that LiveWire would be merging with the special acquisition company (SPAC) AEA-Bridges Impact Corporation, as well as a Taiwan-based scooter manufacturer Kymco. As of late last month, Harley-Davidson said the merger was on track to close in mid-2022.