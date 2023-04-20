Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire S2 Del Mar electric motorcycle costs $15,499

Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire division has revealed pricing and availability for its second electric motorcycle, the S2 Del Mar. Deliveries should start in the US in July and you can reserve one now for $100. The EV will have three colorways and cost $15,499, which is $499 more than the previous target price. However, the S2 Del Mar remains LiveWire’s most affordable model — the LiveWire One starts at $22,799.

LiveWire will announce the final specifications in June, though it has offered a taste of what to expect. The brand says the Del Mar, which weighs 431 pounds, will have a 110-mile city range on a single charge. Plugging in a Level 2 charger should take the battery from a 20 percent charge level to 80 percent in 75 minutes, LiveWire claims (there’s no fast charging capability, unfortunately). It’s expected that the Del Mar’s powertrain will deliver 184 pound-feet of torque and be capable of accelerating from zero to 60MPH in 3.1 seconds.

Along with US pricing and availability, LiveWire revealed the initial S2 Del Mar details for Europe. Reservations for the S2 Del Mar European Launch Edition open on April 27th and require a €100 down payment, but only 100 of the EVs will be available at the outset. Those who snag a S2 Del Mar Launch Edition will get an exclusive, hand-painted finish and wheel design.

European deliveries of the Launch Edition are slated for September. It costs €20,190 in France, €19,990 in Germany, €20,390 in the Netherlands and £18,990 in the UK. Details of the European production model will be revealed later.