Hardspace: Shipbreaker leaving early access, joins Xbox Game Pass in May

After two years, Hardspace: Shipbreaker is coming out of early access. Blackbird Interactive’s spaceship salvaging game will be officially released on May 24, and will be available on Microsoft’s PC Game Pass the same day.

“The full PC release of #HardspaceShipbreaker will hit on May 24th 2022 and you can play it Day One with @XboxGamePassPC,” Blackbird Interactive tweeted from the official Hardspace: Shipbreaker account. “Get the Early Access version now to get of sneak peak of what’s coming.”

The announcement was made alongside a new trailer for the game. On Steam, Blackbird Interactive posted a bit more information about the 1.0 update and what to expect when the game fully launches. The launch version of Hardspace: Shipbreaker will feature the finale to its campaign and well as “improved progression, economy, and upgrades.”

Here’s what else to expect, straight from Blackbird and publisher Focus Entertainment:

Final Campaign Act Added – A powerful and satisfying conclusion to the events set in motion over the course of Act’s One and Two. Save & Load Ships – Save your in-progress salvage! No more losing value on a behemoth ship because you need to step away. Improved Progression, Economy & Upgrades – With the help of our fantastic community, the pace of progress has been tuned to perfection Improved Performance & Stability – We’ve diligently worked out a ship-load of kinks to provide the smoothest and most reliable version of the game yet Steam Achievements / Trading Cards / Emoticons / Backgrounds – Show-off your salvaging prowess with these rewards. Quick reminder that this update will be the final progression reset

Hardspace: Shipbreaker, of course, will also be available for purchase on Windows PC via Steam, as well as through Microsoft’s PC Game Pass. Xbox Game Pass for Windows PC costs $9.99 per month, but Microsoft often runs a special offer for new members: $1 a month for three months.