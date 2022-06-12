Halo’s Pelican heads to ‘Flight Simulator’ today, helicopters and more coming in November

If you’re running out of things to fly in Flight Simulator, Microsoft has got you covered. You’ll be able to fly Halo’s Pelican ship today, thanks to a free add-on. And on November 22nd, the game will also add support for gliders, helicopters and other unique ship designs. It’s surprising to see Flight Simulator give you views above Earth with the Pelican, and it makes us wonder if we’ll ever see other high-flying options. (We’re crossing our fingers for the Space Shuttle.)

