Halo Infinite’s network co-op test is now live

Halo Infinite’s network campaign co-op test flight is finally live, developer 343 Industries announced Friday. As part of the test, you’ll be able to play the campaign with up to three of your friends, and the game supports crossplay across Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC. The test also includes a mission replay feature, which wasn’t included with the game at launch.

Before you jump onto Zeta Halo with your friends, you should know that you’ll be starting the campaign from scratch in this test. Any progress you’ve made in the retail build of the game won’t carry over, and anything you accomplish in the test won’t show up in your retail build, either. But if it’s been a while since you played through Halo Infinite’s campaign, starting fresh with your pals could be a fun reason to revisit the game.

343 Industries detailed what you can expect in the test in an extensive blog post last month, and the developer also has a dedicated support page for the flight on its website. Note that players on Steam will only be able to try the test if they’ve received an invite.

343 Industries originally aimed to launch the test the week of July 11th, and while that technically happened, it’s still a bit later than you might have hoped. The test ends on August 1st at 1PM ET. We don’t know exactly when campaign co-op or mission replay will be officially released, but 343 Industries said it’s targeting “late August” in a roadmap published in April. Timing for split-screen co-op was listed on that roadmap as “TBD.”