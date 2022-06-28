Halo Infinite’s melee desync bug must wait until devs finish work elsewhere

Halo Infinite, which launched in November, is still suffering from online desynchronization issues that frequently mean melee strikes don’t register. A 343 Industries developer on Monday said the problem has lingered because developers who would ordinarily address its fix are instead assigned to other parts of the game.

Monday, 343 designer Brian Berryhill commented in a Reddit thread about the melee desync issues and, while he acknowledged “there’s a lot of factors,” tried to explain why these are still problems.

“The TLDR of it is the devs that would work on these fixes have been allocated to other Infinite work,” he wrote. That work, Berryhill said, has had a “knock on effect” to other networking fixes, “but not [to] the melee and ‘around the wall’ shots.” Berryhill added that the developers should be returning to his team soon.

The Reddit thread starter thanked Berryhill for the reply, but acknowledged they were “pretty disheartened to hear this isn’t at the top of the team’s priority of fixes.”

“The community has been extremely outspoken on this issue and I think this is one of the top reasons people are leaving the game due to the frustration caused,” they added.

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer, which is free to play, launched in beta on Nov. 15, three weeks before the full game launched Dec. 8 for Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

In April, before the beginning of multiplayer season 2, 343 Industries said it had brought in additional help from Austin, Texas-based Certain Affinity to help meet community expectations for post-launch support. 343 Industries community manager Brian Jarrard acknowledged that “the community is simply out of patience,” and “tired of words” at the time.