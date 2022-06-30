Halo Infinite’s campaign co-op preview kicks off on July 11th

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries is finally going to kick off a public test of its long-awaited network campaign co-op mode in July, the developer announced Thursday (via The Hamden Journal). The studio is also planning to test the ability to replay campaign missions, which wasn’t in the game at launch.

The beta for both features is targeted to take place from July 11th to July 22nd, according to a press email sent to The The Hamden Journal. If you own the campaign portion of Halo Infinite or are an active Xbox Game Pass member, you can participate by signing up as a Halo Insider. On Xbox, you’ll also need the Xbox Insider app.

You’ll be starting the campaign from the beginning

If you’ve already played Halo Infinite’s campaign, anything you’ve accomplished won’t transfer over. For this test, you’ll be downloading a new campaign build and starting the game from the beginning. Any progress you make as a group will carry over to solo play, but progress from the test won’t transfer to the retail game when the updates are officially released. Crossplay is fully supported, though, so you can play with buddies across Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC. Up to four players will be able to team up in a party.

We don’t know exactly when campaign co-op and mission replay will be available publicly, but in a roadmap released in April, 343 Industries said it’s targeting a “late August” launch for the features. An open beta of Forge mode is targeted for September, according to that roadmap.