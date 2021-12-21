Halo Infinite Winter Contingency event unlocks 10 gear items

An “in-game Halo advent calendar” of peppermint-colored gear will be available from Tuesday until the morning of Jan. 4, during Halo Infinite multiplayer’s “Winter Contingency” event. 343 Industries has built in several make-up days to the calendar, so that folks who may be traveling and away from their consoles for the holidays may still have a chance to collect everything.

All you need to do to pick up the day’s reward is to pop into Halo Infinite’s free-to-play multiplayer and complete one match of Arena or Big Team Battle. One reward will unlock per day until Dec. 30. After that, players have six more days to keep playing and catch up on any items they may have missed.

343 Industries calls their frosty armor set and weapon skin the “Peppermint Laughter” set. They’ll be supplemented with new shoulder pieces, emblems, and more. Here’s a detailed look at everything on offer:

Image: 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios

When the Winter Contingency event ends, Halo Infinite’s Tenrai event will return, with better rewards and more free in-game cosmetics than in its initial run.