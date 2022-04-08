Halo Infinite season 2, Lone Wolves, launching in early May

Halo Infinite’s second season begins May 3, developer 343 Industries announced Friday. The season, called Lone Wolves, will add a new battle pass system, new maps, and additional modes. The trailer released Friday morning shows off a bit of those new maps — one Arena map called Catalyst and one Big Team Battle map called Breaker, which appears to have a big lava pit separating parts of the map.

The new modes were outlined last month by 343 Industries, and include a free-for-all elimination mode called Last Spartan Standing, a new one called Land Grab, and an updated version of King of the Hill. A more detailed report on all player feedback and upcoming tweaks for Halo Infinite’s season 2 was posted on the Halo Waypoint blog over the past two weeks. The first post covered multiplayer content and accessibility, while the second — published Thursday — detailed the battle pass progression and customization options, among other things.

There, 343 Industries said the season 2 free battle pass track will have more customization options than in season 1, and confirmed that players will be able to earn 1,000 CR — Infinite’s paid credits — with the premium battle pass. Some of those new customization rewards can be seen in Friday’s trailer, like a sweet new helmet. 343 Industries published an early look at concept art for the two full Lone Wolves looks last month, if you’re not into surprises. These two Spartans are called Spartan Sigrid Eklund and Spartan Hiseu Dinh. At that time, 343 Industries also said that season 2 will introduce more story, including more on Commander Agryna, and “story-themed events.”

As we heard in March, Halo Infinite’s cooperative campaign mode will not launch alongside season 2. In March, 343 Industries said it expects the mode to come sometime during the second season, but a release date hasn’t been announced.