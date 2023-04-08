‘Halo Infinite’ creative head Joseph Staten is leaving Microsoft

Joseph Staten, one of the creatives most closely associated with the Halo franchise, is leaving Microsoft. News of the departure was first reported on Friday by . “We’re grateful for Joseph’s contributions to the Halo franchise and Xbox as a whole,” Microsoft told the outlet. “We wish him all the best in his new adventure.” Staten later confirmed the news that same day. “Hey folks, I am indeed leaving Microsoft,” he . “I’ll have more info to share soon, but for now, I’d just like to thank all my Xbox colleagues for all their understanding and support as I embark on a new adventure.”

Staten was a writer and director of cinematics for Bungie’s first three Halo games and later served as a co-creative director for Destiny. He left the studio in 2013 and joined Microsoft the following year as a senior creative director on the Xbox Games Studios team. In 2020, he to help the studio complete work on Halo Infinite. Staten’s departure from Microsoft comes following months of uncertainty around 343 and the future of Halo. In January, the company reassigned Staten to its Xbox publishing division at the same time that it at the studio. Later that same month, Bloomberg reported the studio was “” on a new Halo game following its struggle to maintain interest in Infinite.