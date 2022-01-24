Halo Infinite battle pass: Free credits coming in season 2

On Friday, 343 Industries announced updates to Halo Infinite. Most notably, players will be able to earn credits from the game’s battle pass. Starting with season 2, scheduled to launch in May, players can earn credits as part of the game progression. More information will be available closer to season 2. The multiplayer version of Halo Infinite launched in November and while reception was positive, the battle pass system was met with much frustration. Since then, 343 Industries has been slowly tweaking the way it works, including revamping the XP and speeding up the progression.

Additionally, 343 Industries said that they will be reevaluating the shop as a whole and focus on reducing prices, as well as offering individual items outside of bundles. There will also be changes to the Big Team Battle matchmaking system, which will start rolling out on Tuesday. More information can be found on the Halo forum.

The practice of including premium currency credits as part of seasonal battle pass has become more common with free-to-play games. Both Fortnite and Apex Legends (among others) allow players to earn enough premium credits within a single battle pass to essentially pay for the next one. The practice encourages players to stick with a game for longer (which, in turn, increases the likelihood they’ll spend money beyond just the battle pass).

Halo Infinite’s open multiplayer beta surprise-launched on November 15, 2021, with the full campaign released on December 8, 2021.