Halloween Ends trailer shows Laurie Strode & Michael Myers’ final showdown

Any horror movie fan, or movie enthusiast in general, worth their salt knows that horror franchises never really end. It’s all just a matter of how long before an iconic horror villain is rebooted, retconned, or resurrected. But for now let’s just play along, shall we? On Tuesday, Universal Pictures released the first full trailer for Halloween Ends, the 13th and presumably final entry in the long-running slasher series, and, yes, Michael Myers is back.

Set four years after the events of Halloween Kills, series protagonist Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) following the death of her daughter Karen and the subsequent disappearance of Michael Myers. When a young man is accused and implicated of a brutal killing, Laurie is forced to once again take up arms to track down and face off against her lifelong adversary.

The trailer puts the fateful confrontation between Laurie and Michael front and center, juxtaposing footage of John Carpenter’s 1978 original with shots of Laurie being choked, slammed, and stalked by Michael before eventually turning the tables on him with a nearby cutting knife.

Halloween Ends is set to premiere in theaters on Oct. 14.