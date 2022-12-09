Hades 2: everything we know so far

Supergiant Games’ modern classic roguelike, Hades, is getting a sequel. Hades 2 received a surprise announcement at the 2022 Game Awards, and it promises to take players beyond the Underworld in the company of a new heroine, Melinoë.

Much about the game remains mysterious, and probably will remain so until it launches in early access. However, we do have some details, mostly courtesy of Supergiant’s announcement and FAQ, as well as the trailer.

What’s Hades 2’s release date?

Supergiant has not announced a release date for Hades 2 yet. It has been working on the game since the start of 2021, but the developer says “We still have a lot left to build.” The game is expected to be released on PC and consoles, but the specific platforms will be announced closer to its release.

However, Supergiant did confirm that Hades 2 will be released in an early-access version on PC, as its predecessor was. Hades 2’s early-access build will be available on both Steam and the Epic Store. Supergiant promised more information on the early-access phase in 2023, but stopped short of saying it would actually be available during 2023.

Who is Melinoë, Princess of the Underworld?

Hades 2 has a new protagonist — Melinoë. In the game’s lore, she Hades’ daughter and the sister of Zagreus, star of the first game. According to Supergiant, she’s “an immortal witch and sorceress with powerful magical abilities.”

Like Zagreus, Melinoë isn’t a pure creation of Supergiant’s, but an existing figure from Greek mythology that the developer has adapted to fit its story. She’s a nymph or moon goddess, and a bringer of nightmares, associated with the queen of the underworld, Persephone, as well as with Hecate.

Oh, and this is how to pronounce her name:

Who is the cool witch Melinoë fights in the trailer?

That’s Hecate! It’s not confirmed in the trailer itself, but if you check the credits in the YouTube description, you’ll see that Amelia Tyler is listed as the voice actor for Hecate, alongside Judy Alice Lee as Melinoë.

In the FAQ, Supergiant says Hecate will be an important figure in the game. In fact, she is perhaps the chief inspiration for Hades 2 and its theme of witchcraft.

“Central to this ancient and oft-feared and misunderstood practice is Hecate, the secretive goddess of witchcraft and the crossroads,” Supergiant says. “She plays a significant role in classical mythology surrounding Hades and the Underworld, and has been an influential and deeply compelling figure in witchcraft, myth, and folklore in a variety of cultures for thousands of years… so much so that we felt we needed a whole new game to try and do her justice.”

Who is the villain in Hades 2?

Hades 2 is a sequel, set after the events of the first game, both in and beyond the Underworld of Greek myth. The villain of the piece is Chronos, the Titan of Time, and Hades’ father. Chronos has escaped imprisonment in the Underworld to wage war on Olympus; Melinoë will take on his forces, assisted by “the full might of Olympus.”

Supergiant promises “a bigger, deeper mythic world” than the first game, with “a sweeping story that continually unfolds through your every setback and accomplishment.”

From the trailer and cast list, we can see that the game will also feature Moros, the spirit of impending doom; Apollo, god of light; and Nemesis, goddess of revenge, plus a cute “listless shade” called Dora, who might actually be Pandora.

What will change in Hades 2’s gameplay?

Supergiant has been pretty tight-lipped on gameplay details so far, though it sounds like it will be aiming to surprise players within the familiar framework of the original. “New locations, challenges, upgrade systems, and surprises await as you delve into the ever-shifting Underworld again and again,” Supergiant says. There will be no multiplayer — it’s a strictly single-player experience.