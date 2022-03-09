Gundam Evolution, a free-to-play hero shooter, launches in 2022

Gundam Evolution, the Gundam hero shooter in the vein of Overwatch, will launch sometime in 2022, in North America, Europe and Japan, publisher Bandai Namco announced Wednesday. The free-to-play game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Developed by Bandai Namco Online, Gundam Evolution is a first-person, team-based shooter with 6v6 combat and three objective-based game modes: Point Capture, Domination and Destruction. Players will pilot classic Gundam units, including the RX-78-2 Gundam and the iconic ASW-G-08 Gundam Barbatos, each with their own offensive and defensive skills. Other mobile suits confirmed for Gundam Evolution include the MSN-04 Sazabi, MS-06 Zaku II, and System-∀99 ∀ Gundam, with others hinted at in an announcement trailer.

Bandai Namco promises a starting roster of 12 units, with additional unlockable mobile suits available through earnable in-game currency or EVO Coins, a real-money purchase. The publisher will also season passes for Gundam Evolution, with unlockable cosmetics, including mobile suit skins, weapon skins, and weapon charms.

A closed network test for Gundam Evolution will take place on PC April 7-12, Bandai Namco said, with a similar test for console coming at an unspecified date. PC players can register for the closed network test via Steam through March 28.