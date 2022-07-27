Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion Pinocchio for Netflix gets a teaser trailer

2022 is a big year for Pinocchio retellings, apparently, but Guillermo del Toro’s take on the wooden boy is probably the most exciting one.

This movie has been del Toro’s passion project since the early 2000s. He has talked about how stories like Pinocchio and Frankenstein have always fascinated him. And at long last, del Toro’s take on the wooden puppet turned real boy is hitting Netflix.

In this new teaser trailer, narrated by Ewan McGregor’s Sebastian J. Cricket, we finally see a glimpse of Pinocchio himself. As with other del Toro projects, this version of Pinocchio seems a little darker than the Disney-fied version of the character. In addition to McGregror, the cast includes newcomer Gregory Mann as Pinocchio and David Bradley (Game of Thrones) as Geppetto. Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, and Burn Gorman round out the cast.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio hits Netflix this December and will be the third Pinocchio project coming out this year. The first, a Russian adaptation with a much-memed dub, came out in February. And a Disney live-action remake starring Tom Hanks is set to hit Disney Plus in September.