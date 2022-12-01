Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 first trailer brings the whole gang back

The Guardians are finally ready to show off their new movie as the first trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has finally arrived. The trailer first premiered at Disney and Marvel’s presentation at CCXP 2022 in Brazil. And if this feels like a tease, it should: This is just the start of the Guardians 3 promotional campaign, as the movie isn’t set for release until May 5, 2023.

The trailer is full of all the jokes we’ve come to expect from a Guardians movie, but it’s also surprisingly emotional as it wraps up the story of this team and their time together. The trailer teases the origins of Rocket Raccoon and the experiments that were done to him as a baby that helped made him what he is today, along with Peter Quill trying to reconnect with Gamora … even if it’s not technically the same one he fell in love with. Of course, all this is happening while the crew tries to deal with the film’s new character, Adam Warlock (played by The Maze Runner and Midsommar’s Will Poulter).

While the Guardians have been an ever-present part of the MCU over the last several years, showing up in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, as well as this year’s Thor: Love and Thunder, but their last solo big-screen outing was all the way back in 2017 with The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. While The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special may have whet fans appetites, the threequel is a whole other beast. One thing that hasn’t changed since then is the creative force behind the series as James Gunn returns as both writer and director of Vol. 3.