Guardian Games returns to Destiny 2 on May 3

Destiny 2’s Guardian Games will make its third annual return to the Tower on May 3. The competition to see which of the three Guardian classes is the second and third best (it’s a poorly kept secret that Titans are obviously first), kicks off Tuesday and will run through the end of the season, May 24.

As usual, players will take on small quests to earn medals and turn them in to increase their class’ standing in the ranks. But this year Bungie is bringing back an oft-requested feature for the duration of the event: Strike Scoring.

Rather than rush through the Strikes, players will be given special quests to do the most damage they can, killing enemies in unique ways. This feature will manifest in two different Strike playlists: Training and Competitive. The Training playlist will be active Tuesday through Thursday each week. The rest of the week — Friday through Monday — players can jump into the Competitive playlist to earn better rewards.

By gaining high scores, players can unlock torches in the Tower, which gives their Guardian a special glow on their right shoulder. Players can get glows on their left shoulders by turning in medals to help their class win. For their trouble, players will earn the new “The Title” submachine gun, which comes with a special Origin perk called Classy Contender (kills refund class ability energy).

Image: Bungie

Bungie is also making slight tweaks to the weighting of medal deposits for the event — due to the discrepancy in player population among the classes. Classes that fall behind and place second or third will gain proportional multipliers for the rest of the event. This will also take data from last season into account, meaning Titans (who received third last year, despite winning in 2020) will get the largest boost. Warlocks will get a small boost for getting second, and Hunters will receive very little boost since they won in 2021.

Finally, Bungie announced some exciting loot coming to Destiny 2 on May 24, with the new season. The seasonal ritual weapon will be a machine gun called Chain of Command. Players will also be able to earn the Horror’s Least pulse rifle from Nightfalls, as well as the beloved D.F.A. hand cannon. Trials of Osiris will get the Forgiveness sidearm and the Burden of Guilt fusion rifle.

But before players can get their hands on those new weapons, they’ll need to throw down the gauntlet in the 2022 Guardian games. May the best class win.